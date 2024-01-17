Who is Who? Klaus Ludwig book with cardinal error

400 photos, lots of racing cars and faces - but not a single picture line. The Ludwig biography "Jagdszenen" was presented to the press in January 1999, while sales were already in full swing.

The photos, mostly in colour, came from the archive of racing photographer Ferdi Kräling, and Klaus Ludwig also contributed private photo material.

"And where are the picture lines now?" a colleague asked me smugly. I immediately referred him to Ferdi. He was responsible for selecting the images, planning and layout of the work, while I, as the author, was responsible for the text. For Ferdi and me, it was also our first time producing a book.

When it was time for final approval before going to press, I discreetly asked why there was no space for the picture lines anywhere in the layout.



Ferdi K. replied: "We don't need them, the fans know who and what is in the pictures anyway."



My first editor-in-chief had already admonished me 30 years ago when I joined the Auto Zeitung editorial team in Cologne: "And please - no photo without a caption."



I was dismayed to realise that my objection had been shot down. The book was indeed printed without a single caption.



But it did include a detailed statistics section with all Ludwig starts and individual results from 1973 to 1998.



Ferdi and I can still laugh heartily about our faux-pas back then.



The book was published by Motor Presse Verlag to accompany Klaus' official racing farewell, as he finished his last season in 1998 as GT World Champion with Mercedes. Klaus dictated all the personal information that was needed on the way to the Mercedes anniversary celebrations on a train journey on the ICE from Bonn to Stuttgart.



The book was not a commissioned production, but more an affair of the heart. Everyone involved set to work with great enthusiasm, and in less than four weeks the finished layout with text and photos was on the table.



Ferdi, with the active help of Klaus, had taken care of the advertising himself, and Ferdi and I shared the production costs and sales proceeds.



Klaus had waived his own share of the profits and only asked for a larger contingent of books.



Incidentally, Klaus relapsed after the publication of his "retirement book" and completed one last full DTM season with Mercedes in 2000. At the Sachsenring, at the proud age of 50, he even managed another double victory and still managed to finish third in the year-end classification.



By this time, his book edition of 3,000 copies at 49.80 Deutschmarks (around €25) each had long since sold out. Today, the title is traded on the Internet at collector's prices.