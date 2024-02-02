MotoE field 2024: Andrea Mantovani on board with Forward
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
While Trackhouse Racing took over the two MotoGP slots from RNF, Forward Racing will take over from Razlan Razali's squad in the MotoE World Championship. Giovanni Cuzari made the announcement in December, and the official presentation is scheduled for 8 February at Club 55 in Milan.
Andrea Mantovani is already the first rider for the Forward MotoE team: the 29-year-old Italian announced this himself via his social media channels. Last year, he celebrated two MotoE victories in RNF colours and finished the world championship in 8th place in the final standings.
Maria Herrera is being discussed as a team-mate for Mantovani; the 27-year-old Spaniard left the Aspar team at the end of last season after five years together.
The 2024 MotoE World Championship field of participants
Felo Gresini: Matteo Ferrari, Alessio Finello
MTHelmets-MSi: Oscar Gutierrez, Miquel Pons
LCR E-Team: Eric Granado, Mattia Casadei
Dynavolt Intact GP: Hector Garzo, Lukas Tulovic
Tech3 E-Racing: Alessandro Zaccone, Nicholas Spinelli
Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse: Kevin Manfredi, Massimo Roccoli
Openbank Aspar Team: Jordi Torres, Kevin Zannoni
Forward Racing: Andrea Mantovani, Maria Herrera?
Aruba.it: Riders still open
MotoE tests for the 2024 pre-season
21 to 23 February: Portimão
21 March: Portimão
The 2024 MotoE World Championship calendar
23 March: Portimão/Portugal
11 May: Le Mans/France
25 May: Catalunya/Spain
01 June: Mugello/Italy
29 June: Assen/Netherlands
06 July: Sachsenring/Germany
17 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria
07 September: Misano/Italy