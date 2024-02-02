MotoE field 2024: Andrea Mantovani on board with Forward

While the MotoGP shakedown is already underway, the 2024 MotoE season begins in just under three weeks with the first tests. The field of riders is almost complete.

While Trackhouse Racing took over the two MotoGP slots from RNF, Forward Racing will take over from Razlan Razali's squad in the MotoE World Championship. Giovanni Cuzari made the announcement in December, and the official presentation is scheduled for 8 February at Club 55 in Milan.

Andrea Mantovani is already the first rider for the Forward MotoE team: the 29-year-old Italian announced this himself via his social media channels. Last year, he celebrated two MotoE victories in RNF colours and finished the world championship in 8th place in the final standings.

Maria Herrera is being discussed as a team-mate for Mantovani; the 27-year-old Spaniard left the Aspar team at the end of last season after five years together.

The 2024 MotoE World Championship field of participants

Felo Gresini: Matteo Ferrari, Alessio Finello

MTHelmets-MSi: Oscar Gutierrez, Miquel Pons

LCR E-Team: Eric Granado, Mattia Casadei

Dynavolt Intact GP: Hector Garzo, Lukas Tulovic

Tech3 E-Racing: Alessandro Zaccone, Nicholas Spinelli

Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse: Kevin Manfredi, Massimo Roccoli

Openbank Aspar Team: Jordi Torres, Kevin Zannoni

Forward Racing: Andrea Mantovani, Maria Herrera?

Aruba.it: Riders still open

MotoE tests for the 2024 pre-season

21 to 23 February: Portimão

21 March: Portimão

The 2024 MotoE World Championship calendar

23 March: Portimão/Portugal

11 May: Le Mans/France

25 May: Catalunya/Spain

01 June: Mugello/Italy

29 June: Assen/Netherlands

06 July: Sachsenring/Germany

17 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

07 September: Misano/Italy