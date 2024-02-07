Lorenzo Baldassarri: V2 Ducati makes him happy

After a year in the Superbike World Championship, Lorenzo Baldassarri returns to the Supersport category and is considered one of the favourites for the title. The 2022 World Championship runner-up rides a competitive Ducati V2 for Orelac Racing.

Lorenzo Baldassarri switched from Moto2 to Evan Bros Yamaha in the Supersport World Championship in 2022 and was immediately one of the best riders. The 27-year-old was the only one who could occasionally put Dominique Aegerter in trouble and earned promotion to the Superbike class with GMT94 as runner-up. But the Italian found the changeover difficult. 'Balda' did not finish higher than twelfth and, in 18th place in the World Championship, was unable to find a team for 2024.

Baldassarri decided to reset and reached an agreement with Orelac Racing for the 2024 Supersport World Championship. Team boss Nacho Calero, whose surname forms the team name spelt backwards, ended his Superbike involvement with Kawasaki after last season and will only compete in the middle category of the production-based World Championship this year. The Spanish team relies on the Ducati V2 .

With the competitive Ducati, Baldassarri can give his career a new boost and, with good results, get himself back into the dialogue for the Superbike World Championship. Orelac is not averse to a return to the top category. After the first tests with the V2 in Valencia and Cartagena, Baldassarri is convinced that he has made the right decision.

"We carried out some interesting tests in Valencia a week ago. There were some fast riders and things are going better and better. I'm starting to understand the bike, both how it needs to be ridden and the set-up," said the 27-year-old to our colleagues at Corsedimoto. "We have tried different things to understand how the bike reacts to set-up changes. The Ducati makes me happier and happier. We are ready to start the season."

Orelac decided not to take part in the tests in Jerez and Portimão, and will only be tested against the competition on Phillip Island. "We still have test days in Australia to develop further and improve the whole package," emphasised Baldassarri. "It will start soon, we are ready for the battle. I feel great, I'm fit and I can't wait for the season to start."