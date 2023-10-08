France wins the Motocross of Nations 2023

To the frenetic cheers of 100,000 spectators, the French team won the Motocross of Nations in Ernée on home soil ahead of the teams from Australia, Italy and Germany.

German MXGP rider Ken Roczen(Suzuki) won the holeshot for the decisive third round(MXGP/OPEN) of the Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France. Australian Jett Lawrence (Honda) followed directly behind him in second place. At the start of the race, Roczen was able to pull away a little, but 'Jettson' reduced his gap on every lap. In lap 7, 'Kickstart Kenny' made a small mistake in the area of a jump section and opened the door for Jett. The latter didn't need to be asked twice, took the lead, controlled the race unchallenged from the top thereafter and won by a margin of 7.3 seconds over Ken Roczen.

The two French protagonists were able to play it safe in this race after their brilliant results in the first two rounds. OPEN starter Maxime Renaux(Yamaha) nevertheless fought back as best he could against the attacks of Jorge Prado (GASGAS) in 3rd place. MXGP rider Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) finished in P7. All this was comfortably enough for the French team to take a highly deserved title win.

Team Australia finished second in the Nations' Cup with 34 points and the Italian team, which started in Ernée weakened by the absence of Mattia Guadagnini, achieved third place on the podium thanks to a united team performance.

The German team had to accept the ungrateful fourth place. OPEN starter Tom Koch(KTM), who had finished the second race in P17, also ran into problems in the third race and only finished race 3 in P25. In the second race, Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) was unlucky. After the start, he flew off over the bike of a rider who had fallen, had to start a race to catch up from the end of the field and was still able to move up to P11 after a fierce performance.

In the end, there was still a small consolation for the German team: 'Kickstart Kenny' won the individual classification in the MXGP category with a 3-2 result and 5 points with his Johannes-Bikes Suzuki ahead of Jorge Prado (6 points) and HRC factory rider Jett Lawrence (Honda), who had a total of 7 points on his account after P6 and P1 at the end of the day. The MX2 class individual classifications were won by Tom Vialle (10 points) and Maxime Renaux (4 points).

The Belgian team finished fifth, level on points with Team Switzerland in sixth, after a remarkably strong performance from OPEN starter Liam Everts in particular. The Swiss struggled with the results of their MX2 rider Arnaud Tonus, who could not go beyond 24th and 27th in Ernée.

Defending champion USA went down completely in the end: In the third race, both MXGP rider Aaron Plessinger(KTM) in 18th place and OPEN starter Christian Craig(Husqvarna) in P20 were lapped by the top riders. With this starting position, more than 8th place was not possible for the Americans.

Team Spain also had bad luck in Ernée: Ruben Fernandez crashed on the downhill passage before the finish jump in the 3rd lap while lying in P5 and bent his bike. The Spaniard headed for the pit lane, but he could only do damage limitation afterwards in P28. Spain finished the Motocross of Nations in 7th place.

At the end of the day, the 100,000 spectators celebrated the French national team, which fully lived up to their expectations. With Romain Febvre, Maxime Renaux and Tom Vialle, France deservedly won the Motocross of Nations 2023!

Race 3: OPEN/MXGP:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2nd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

3rd Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha

4th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

5th Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda

6th Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha

7th Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki

8th Alberto Forato (I), KTM

9th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha

10th Liam Everts (B), KTM

11th Andrea Bonacorsi (I), Yamaha

12th Harri Kullas(EST), Yamaha

13th Ben Watson (GB), Beta

14th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha

15th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda

16th Dean Ferris (AUS), Yamaha

17th Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda

18th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

19th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda

20th Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna

21st Tanel Leok(EST), Husqvarna

...

25. Tom Koch (D), KTM

Nations classification result:

1st France, 14 points

2nd Australia, 34

3rd Italy, 43

4th Germany, 47

5th Belgium, 55

6th Switzerland, 55

7th Spain, 59

8TH USA, 65

9. Slovenia, 85

10th Great Britain, 89

11. Estonia, 91

12. latvia, 109

13. South Africa, 127

14. New Zealand, 137

15. Czech Republic, 150

16. Norway, 157

17 Brazil, 159

18. Finland, 171

19. Netherlands, 44/DNS

20. Sweden, 106