Fabio Quartararo: "Yamaha needs a revolution".

Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo has given the Yamaha bosses an ultimatum. If there is no powerful bike in the pits at the Sepang test in February, he will change team and brand after 2024.

Fabio Quartararo may have achieved two podium finishes in the last three Grand Prix on Sunday (third in India and Indonesia). But the Frenchman knows that these results were primarily due to fortunate circumstances and his riding ability than the punch of the YZR-M1 Yamaha. Besides, for a rider who was world champion in 2021 and runner-up in 2022, it is no heroic feat to be languishing in tenth place in the World Championship five Grand Prix before the end of the season.

"El Diablo" has three GP wins in 2020, five in 2021 and three last year. This year he has only three third places in 15 events to his name, the first of which came in Texas in April.

Quartararo has already read the riot act to Yamaha managers several times this year, noting that the M1 Yamaha has made virtually no progress in the last three years. That's why he sometimes stays above the lap times of 2022. Yet he doesn't have to hide behind anyone with his riding level, not even Márquez, Bagnaia or Martin.

The Yamaha factory rider longs for a competitive bike. But neither the chassis nor the engine performance, and certainly not the aerodynamics, have Yamaha made any progress in 2023.

That's why Fabio Quartararo made it clear to the Yamaha bosses at a meeting in Hamamatsu before the Motegi GP what consequences they would have to face if the engineers didn't put a competitive bike on the wheels for 2024.

Fabio Quartararo sensed on Thursday at Mandalika that a podium finish would be within reach because of the track layout and the 500-metre straight. He crossed the finish line only 2 seconds behind winner Bagnaia, and in the sprint he already achieved a respectable result with 5th place.

"There have not been many opportunities for me to get a podium this year," Fabio noted at the Indonesian GP. "We were already struggling in the winter tests and then you could clearly see that we were struggling in the races. We expected a lot in some races, but then we had problems to finish in the top-10 or even top-15. That is really hard to understand and hard to cope with. That's why the 2023 season is the most difficult of my career. For three years in a row I was regularly fighting for GP wins, and now we have only managed one podium result in the first twelve Grand Prix. It's tough, but we have to accept it."

"Now it will be crucial which bike Yamaha builds for 2024. That will clearly determine which choice I make for 2025," says Quartararo, who parted company with his manager Eric Mahé in the spring. Perhaps also because his compatriot got him into a two-year contract without an exit clause.

In contrast to Marc Márquez, who led the public by the nose for months although it was already decided before the Misano GP that he would switch to Gresini Ducati, Fabio does not beat around the bush for long.

There were suggestions in the summer that Quartararo could terminate his Yamaha contract for 2024. But he made it clear in a one-on-one conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com at the Dutch TT: "I will not break my contract."

"I could also say now that I don't know what will happen next year," Fabio alluded to Márquez's stalling tactics at Lombok. "But I repeat: I will stay with Yamaha. From my point of view, I have to trust them 100 per cent, even if it is difficult. But my plan is clear: after the tests in Valencia in November and in Sepang in February, I will decide on my future."

"After 2024, if the opportunity arises to get a better bike in another team, I will think about parting with Yamaha," Quartararo held.

"After the test in Malaysia, I will have a clear idea in February where I see my future," added the 11-time MotoGP winner, who is in his fifth season with Yamaha, the third with the factory team. "So Yamaha have just under five months to make a revolution. If they want to keep me, they have to make that revolution."

"Because sometimes as a rider you can gloss over the technical problems. But when the problems are over your head, you can't do anything," Fabio noted in an interview with motogp.com. "Basically we have had a very similar bike for three years. No massive changes have happened and we can't make any improvements with this package. As for 2024 and the future - it's all in Yamaha's hands. They need to develop a better bike and then we will see what comes out of it."

At Monday's test in Misano, Fabio was not impressed with the progress made on the 2024 prototype. "It was not a positive test for us," he concluded. "I'm the one on the bike. I can communicate what I feel when I ride. I had a one-hour meeting with Yamaha. There were 20 engineers from Yamaha there. I told them to their face that I am not happy and we have to improve. I made a lot of demands. I would be happy if I get half of what I asked for in 2024, the other half in 2025."

The 24-year-old Fabio Quartararo spoke plainly to the Japanese. "I told them: 'If you want a professional performance in 2024, you have to take a lot of risks in the development. And if we don't make progress, next season will look even worse than this year. We have to push the envelope everywhere.'"

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.